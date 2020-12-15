Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Downgraded to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

