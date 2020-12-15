Head-To-Head Comparison: Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) versus SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SJM and Capstone Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJM 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capstone Mining 0 1 4 0 2.80

Capstone Mining has a consensus price target of $1.37, indicating a potential downside of 15.64%. Given Capstone Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than SJM.

Profitability

This table compares SJM and Capstone Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJM N/A N/A N/A Capstone Mining -0.40% -1.91% -1.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SJM and Capstone Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJM $4.32 billion 1.62 $409.25 million N/A N/A Capstone Mining $418.66 million 1.56 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

SJM has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining.

Risk and Volatility

SJM has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SJM beats Capstone Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 20 casinos comprising approximately 1,700 gaming tables and 2,400 slot machines. The Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, and hospitality services, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e DiversÃµes de Macau, S.A.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 70% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

