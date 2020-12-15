Head to Head Analysis: Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Hybrid Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hybrid Energy and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 0 3 10 1 2.86

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus target price of $45.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Hybrid Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $19.58 billion 1.22 $1.34 billion $2.53 16.16

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Hybrid Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Hybrid Energy has a beta of 7.97, suggesting that its stock price is 697% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 7.38% 10.62% 4.15%

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats Hybrid Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hybrid Energy Company Profile

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and water treatment systems for the treatment of ESRD; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides pharmacy services, vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, hospitalist, emergency, intensivist, medical cost management, ambulatory surgery center, health plan, urgent care, physician nephrology and cardiology, and ambulant treatment services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 3,994 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Hybrid Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hybrid Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.