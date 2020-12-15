Head-To-Head Analysis: Avient (NYSE:AVNT) vs. PolyOne (NYSE:POL)

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and PolyOne (NYSE:POL) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Avient pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PolyOne pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Avient pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PolyOne pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PolyOne has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

82.0% of Avient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of PolyOne shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PolyOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Avient has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyOne has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avient and PolyOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avient 18.00% 9.43% 3.38% PolyOne 19.58% 16.97% 4.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avient and PolyOne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avient $2.86 billion 1.23 $588.60 million $1.69 22.82 PolyOne $2.86 billion 1.24 $588.60 million $1.69 22.91

Avient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avient and PolyOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avient 0 1 4 0 2.80 PolyOne 0 1 5 0 2.83

Avient currently has a consensus target price of $37.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.51%. PolyOne has a consensus target price of $29.83, indicating a potential downside of 22.95%. Given Avient’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avient is more favorable than PolyOne.

Summary

PolyOne beats Avient on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

About PolyOne

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants. It operates through the following segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, speciality inks, plasticols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment makes polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials. The Distribution segment distributes engineering and commodity grade resins, including PolyOne-produced solutions, principally to the North American, Central American, and Asian markets. The firm’s products include polymer distribution, screen printing inks, and thermoplastic elastomers. Its services include IQ design and color services. The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, OH.

