HC Wainwright Increases Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) Price Target to $4.25

Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.25 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.30 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $516.08 million, a PE ratio of 105.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

