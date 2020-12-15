Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.08 million, a P/E ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.39. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Analysts forecast that Haynes International will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 167.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 5.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

