Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haynes International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Haynes International alerts:

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.08 million, a P/E ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 22,682.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,591,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.