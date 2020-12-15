Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAFC. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

HAFC stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

