Hamilton Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hamilton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,156.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,153.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,064.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

