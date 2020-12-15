Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $144,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $345,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,291 shares of company stock worth $295,361. 29.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

