GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GSX. Barclays reduced their price target on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NYSE:GSX opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.60 and a beta of -0.13. GSX Techedu has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $34,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GSX Techedu by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

