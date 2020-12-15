(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of (GRT.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

(GRT.TO) has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$87.90 million during the quarter.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

