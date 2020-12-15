GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) vs. VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) and VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GreenPower Motor and VectoIQ Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenPower Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 VectoIQ Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.85%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than VectoIQ Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GreenPower Motor and VectoIQ Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenPower Motor N/A N/A N/A VectoIQ Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenPower Motor and VectoIQ Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenPower Motor $13.50 million 24.53 -$955,050.00 ($0.05) -346.80 VectoIQ Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

VectoIQ Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenPower Motor.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition beats GreenPower Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About VectoIQ Acquisition

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

