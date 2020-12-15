Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

NYSE GPK opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 109,621 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 410,817 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,061,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

