Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GPK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

GPK stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 109,621 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 410,817 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,061,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

