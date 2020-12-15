Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,537 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.34.

