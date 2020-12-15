Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $669.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

