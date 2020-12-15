goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$106.00 at Raymond James

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$84.00 to C$106.00 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$77.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

GSY opened at C$90.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.75. goeasy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$21.08 and a 12-month high of C$92.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

