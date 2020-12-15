Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

GLOB opened at $189.54 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.82.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

