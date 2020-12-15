GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) & Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Head to Head Contrast

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology -17.25% -246.80% -17.40% GlaxoSmithKline 18.50% 29.60% 7.11%

88.5% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $272.30 million 1.59 -$75.60 million ($1.95) -5.59 GlaxoSmithKline $43.10 billion 2.14 $5.93 billion $3.17 11.62

GlaxoSmithKline has higher revenue and earnings than Puma Biotechnology. Puma Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlaxoSmithKline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Puma Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 1 6 1 0 2.00 GlaxoSmithKline 2 4 5 0 2.27

Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $13.14, suggesting a potential upside of 20.58%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than GlaxoSmithKline.

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlaxoSmithKline has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline beats Puma Biotechnology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Merck KGaA; Lyell Immunopharma; CEPI; Innovax and Xiamen University; VBI; Viome; Sanofi SA; CureVac; and research collaboration with Sengenics focusing on immunology. GlaxoSmithKline plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

