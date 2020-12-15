Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLAPF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Glanbia in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

GLAPF stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

