Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GXI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

GXI opened at €92.70 ($109.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -116.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Gerresheimer AG has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

About Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

