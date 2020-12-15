Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GXI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

Get Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) alerts:

GXI opened at €92.70 ($109.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -116.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Gerresheimer AG has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.