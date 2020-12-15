Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GGB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

GGB stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,992,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,835 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,949,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 981,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 900.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,038,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 934,572 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,717,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 800,425 shares during the period. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

