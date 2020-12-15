Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Generation Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $396,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,068.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.