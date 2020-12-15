General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.