GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GBL opened at $15.00 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,091 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $142,081.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 17,615 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $251,718.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,660 shares of company stock valued at $823,560. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

