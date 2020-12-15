Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.84. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.