FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $13.23 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.80.

NYSE:ESS opened at $240.26 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $329.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 606.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

