FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 11.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

