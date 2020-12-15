FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,064,584 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

