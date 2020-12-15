Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $258,417,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 610,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $68,446,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after purchasing an additional 242,871 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.03.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 342,496 shares of company stock worth $27,785,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

