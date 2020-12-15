Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.53.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.42 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 773,849 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 522,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 54,006 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

