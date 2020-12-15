Fountain Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Fountain token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Over the last week, Fountain has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $587,100.67 and approximately $2,491.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00153690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00886473 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00192115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00451943 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00153114 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

