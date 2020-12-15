Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after purchasing an additional 994,314 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $38,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $24,569,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 376,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,720,550. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

