Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Shares of FL opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 509,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $19,695,073.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,601,013 shares of company stock worth $61,076,390 and have sold 13,310 shares worth $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

