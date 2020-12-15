Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.55.

NYSE FL opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,601,013 shares of company stock worth $61,076,390 and have sold 13,310 shares worth $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

