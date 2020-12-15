FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.53.

NYSE:FMC opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth about $3,253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FMC by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 298.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,321,000 after acquiring an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

