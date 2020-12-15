First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FBP. TheStreet raised First BanCorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First BanCorp. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of FBP opened at $8.83 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 108.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52,375 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 41.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 66.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 206,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 82,943 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

