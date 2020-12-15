FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Raised to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FINV. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.20 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FinVolution Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.
FINV opened at $2.13 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 182,894 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000.
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.
