FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Raised to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FINV. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group cut FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.20 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut FinVolution Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FinVolution Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

FINV opened at $2.13 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 182,894 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

