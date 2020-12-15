Financial Contrast: LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) and China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and China Southern Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group -57.17% -576.37% -6.90% China Southern Airlines -6.01% -9.29% -2.35%

0.0% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Southern Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and China Southern Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A China Southern Airlines 0 1 5 0 2.83

Risk and Volatility

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Southern Airlines has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and China Southern Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $10.07 billion 0.11 $190.43 million $0.31 5.68 China Southern Airlines $22.33 billion 0.34 $382.01 million $1.45 21.46

China Southern Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group. LATAM Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Southern Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Southern Airlines beats LATAM Airlines Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 331 aircraft, which include 320 passenger aircraft and 11 cargo aircraft; and subleased 11 aircraft comprising 10 passenger aircraft and 1 cargo aircraft to third parties. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. On May 26, 2020, LATAM Airlines Group S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services. It also provides aircraft repair and maintenance, air catering, cargo handling, logistics, freight, and airport ground services; and import and export agency, flight simulation, and pilot training services. In addition, it is involved in the hotel management and tour operations. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 859 aircraft. China Southern Airlines Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.