Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Fauquier Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Fauquier Bankshares stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

