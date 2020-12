Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) and Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) and Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom and Realogy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom N/A N/A N/A Realogy -11.19% 4.67% 1.17%

This table compares Fathom and Realogy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Realogy $5.60 billion 0.27 -$188.00 million $1.02 12.97

Fathom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Realogy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fathom and Realogy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Realogy 0 3 3 0 2.50

Fathom presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Realogy has a consensus price target of $8.90, indicating a potential downside of 32.73%. Given Fathom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fathom is more favorable than Realogy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Realogy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Realogy beats Fathom on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. As of December 31, 2019, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 18,500 offices and 302,400 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The Realogy Leads Group segment offers home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients, such as insurance companies and credit unions under affinity services programs; and broker-to-broker business includes referrals generated by brokers affiliated with the realogy broker network. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

