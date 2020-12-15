Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.33.

Shares of FB opened at $274.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,553 shares of company stock valued at $183,165,488. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

