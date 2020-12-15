F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNB. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

NYSE:FNB opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 304,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.