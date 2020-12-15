F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 138,769 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

