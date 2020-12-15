EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) announced its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%.

EZPW opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.01. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $274.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.71.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

