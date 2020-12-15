EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EYPT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

EYPT opened at $4.53 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 million. On average, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

