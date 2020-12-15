Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.92.

NYSE XOM opened at $42.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,021,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

