Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 42 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,241 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 221,463 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $265.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

