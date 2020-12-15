Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,261,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 46,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $339.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $345.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

